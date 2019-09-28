Nicaraguan FA Apologises for FIFA Awards-Lionel Messi Controversy
The Nicaraguan Football Federation admitted they made a mistake when sending their votes for the FIFA Awards.
Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men's player award (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Nicaraguan Football Federation (Fenifut) has apologised for questioning the authenticity of the FIFA Best awards and admitted they made a mistake when sending their votes to the world governing body for this year's vote.
Shortly after the awards ceremony on Monday, Nicaragua captain Juan Barrera said that in spite of FIFA documents saying he voted for winner Lionel Messi, he did not take part in the poll.
But Fenifut, after backing Barrera's claims, are now acknowledging they erroneously put Barrera's name on the form, when the player who voted was left-back Manuel Rosas.
"Fenifut would like to make it clear this was a misunderstanding," the Central American federation said in a statement. "Fenifut would like to apologise."
The claims - along with a mistake by the Egyptian FA which meant that votes for Mohamed Salah were not counted - cast a pall over the results announced in Milan on Monday.
Barcelona's Argentina striker Messi picked up the FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time, beating off competition from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Liverpool manager Klopp took the top coach gong for the first time, ahead of Premier League counterparts Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur).
The captain and coach of every national soccer federation affiliated to FIFA get to vote on the player of the year, along with one media representative from each country.
In FIFA's published list, Barrera's top three selections in the best male player category were shown as Messi, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Fenifut said those were actually Rosas' picks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- eFootball PES 2020 Review: Realism, Grit and a Mid-Field Sucker Punch
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous