Fans Troll Otamendi After Rash Tackle Almost Costs Argentina Copa America Match vs Paraguay

Nicolas Otamendi was not spared by neutrals and Argentina fans after his rash tackle almost cost Argentina the Copa America match against Paraguay. In the end, Argentina managed a 1-1 draw.

Argentina have been struggling to get going this Copa America and it was evident even against Paraguay as they required a penalty and Lionel Messi to get their first point on board.

It were Praguay who took the lead in the match in the 37th minute and then Messi cancelled it out with his penalty in the 57th minute.

For all the hope that Argentina built by getting a goal back, Otamendi almost lost Argentina the match just a few minutes later.

In the 62nd minute, Otamendi performed a rash tackle on Derlis Gonzalez from behind in the box in order to stop him from running down at the Argentinian defence and get into a dangerous spot.

Paraguay were awarded a penalty and a chance to take the lead in the match once again but Franco Armani guessed the right way and stopped Gonzalez's penalty to breath life into Argentina.

The state of OTAMENDI the donkey pic.twitter.com/Ka2TWNdAKx — Ahmed Rizwan (@ratswan) June 20, 2019

Even though Argentina managed to stay afloat and salvaged a point, fans did not let spare Otamendi of their trolling and wrath.

From being braindead to a donkey, fans expressed surprise on the fact that Otamendi is still relevant in the Argentinian team. Fans were quick to show their astonishment on that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola somehow got Otamendi on Team of the Year with the club.

A certain man by the name of Josep Guardiola Sala has got Nicolas Otamendi into the PFA Team of the Year (17/18) All hail pic.twitter.com/7UP9vJrW23 — MCFCArmy1894 (@MCFCArmy1894) June 20, 2019

How did Otamendi ever get into the PFA TOTY last year? Man is brain dead I swear — Alejandro (@HostiaHendo) June 20, 2019

No clue how Otamendi is still in Pep's squad. Man's a fraud!#CopaAmerica — Wasim Alam ???? (@Scorpion6675) June 20, 2019

Pep Guardiola when Otamendi shows up for preseason. pic.twitter.com/1X9hWJpZDg — Abraham Rodriguez (@its_arod_) June 20, 2019

Fans lashed out at Otamendi saying the "sole purpose" of his life is to ruin "Messi's legacy".

I have a theory that Nicolás Otamendi lives his life with the sole purpose of ruining Messi’s legacy — Tom Kasputis (@KasputisTom) June 20, 2019

Use your brain Otamendi ?? pic.twitter.com/npro5tvqzG — Pankz (@Viva_elBarca10) June 20, 2019

Otamendi's hair dye has seeped through to his brain, there's no other way to explain that idiotic tackle. — Daniel Edwards ?? (@DanEdwardsGoal) June 20, 2019

Otamendi needs to collect a pair of brains. Argentina get themselves back in the game and the most experienced defender in the team decides to tackle someone from behind. What an absolute donkey man. — AFC Ajax ?? (@TheEuropeanLad) June 20, 2019