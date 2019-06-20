Take the pledge to vote

Fans Troll Otamendi After Rash Tackle Almost Costs Argentina Copa America Match vs Paraguay

Nicolas Otamendi's rash tackle gave Paraguay a penalty and if not for Derlis Gonzalez's miss, Argentina might not have earned a 1-1 draw in Copa America.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Fans Troll Otamendi After Rash Tackle Almost Costs Argentina Copa America Match vs Paraguay
Nicolas Otamendi conceded a penalty against Paraguay that almost cost Argentina the match. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nicolas Otamendi was not spared by neutrals and Argentina fans after his rash tackle almost cost Argentina the Copa America match against Paraguay. In the end, Argentina managed a 1-1 draw.

Argentina have been struggling to get going this Copa America and it was evident even against Paraguay as they required a penalty and Lionel Messi to get their first point on board.

It were Praguay who took the lead in the match in the 37th minute and then Messi cancelled it out with his penalty in the 57th minute.

For all the hope that Argentina built by getting a goal back, Otamendi almost lost Argentina the match just a few minutes later.

In the 62nd minute, Otamendi performed a rash tackle on Derlis Gonzalez from behind in the box in order to stop him from running down at the Argentinian defence and get into a dangerous spot.

Paraguay were awarded a penalty and a chance to take the lead in the match once again but Franco Armani guessed the right way and stopped Gonzalez's penalty to breath life into Argentina.

Even though Argentina managed to stay afloat and salvaged a point, fans did not let spare Otamendi of their trolling and wrath.

From being braindead to a donkey, fans expressed surprise on the fact that Otamendi is still relevant in the Argentinian team. Fans were quick to show their astonishment on that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola somehow got Otamendi on Team of the Year with the club.

Fans lashed out at Otamendi saying the "sole purpose" of his life is to ruin "Messi's legacy".

