Nigeria Draw in Ghana After Penalty Award Overturned

Nigeria played out a goalless draw with Ghana (NG Super Eagles Twitter Photo)

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria settled for a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the first leg of the play-off

Nigeria had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Ghana on Friday after VAR overruled a decision to award the visitors a penalty in the first leg of a World Cup play-off.

A review of the decision in the closing stages of the west African showdown in Kumasi found that Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba was fouled before he handled.

Ghana came closest to breaking the deadlock with Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulling off a superb save to deny Fatahu Ishaku in the first half.

first published:March 26, 2022, 09:32 IST