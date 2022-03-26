Nigeria Draw in Ghana After Penalty Award Overturned

Nigeria had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Ghana on Friday after VAR overruled a decision to award the visitors a penalty in the first leg of a World Cup play-off.

A review of the decision in the closing stages of the west African showdown in Kumasi found that Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba was fouled before he handled.

Ghana came closest to breaking the deadlock with Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulling off a superb save to deny Fatahu Ishaku in the first half.

