Nigeria Striker Victor Osimhen Transfers from Lille to Napoli for Reported 50 Million Euros

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen completed a move from Lille to Napoli on Friday, the Italian club announced.

While financial details were not revealed, the deal was expected to be one of the most expensive transfers in Napoli history, amid reports of a 50 million euro ($60 million) fee.

A big target of Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, the 21-year-old Osimhen is coming off a season in which he scored 18 goals in 38 matches across all competitions for Lille.

A quick striker with good mobility, Osimhen gives Gattuso further options because he can play with his back to the goal and is strong in the air.

Osimhens arrival clears the way for forward Arkadiusz Milik to leave Napoli after deciding not to renew his contract.

