Nigeria's Victor Moses Announces International Retirement
Nigeria's Victor Moses has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 27 in order to focus on his club career.
Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Nigeria's Victor Moses has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 27 in order to focus on his club career.
Chelsea wing-back Moses, who made 37 appearances for Nigeria, played every minute of the African nation's World Cup campaign in Russia where they were eliminated in the group stage.
"I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime," Moses said in a statement on Twitter.
"However, I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on my club career and young family, as well as to allow the next generation the opportunity to step up and to flourish."
Moses won the 2013 African Cup of Nations and helped Nigeria reach the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup.
He won the 2016-17 Premier League title with Chelsea but has not started a match under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season.
