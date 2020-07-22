Nishu Kumar Signs for Kerala Blasters, Becomes Highest Paid Indian Defender

Kerala Blasters announced the big signing of full-back Nishu Kumar on Wednesday as clubs prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Nishu Kumar, who spend five seasons at Bengaluru FC, made the move to Kerala Blasters to become the highest paid Indian defender.

News18.com has learnt that according to the deal, Nishu is set to earn over five crores rupess across four seasons, which translates to about Rs 1.25 crores per year.

Sandesh Jhingan, who left Kerala Blasters this summer, used to be at the pay scale of Rs 1.6 crore per year.

Apart from the money involved, News18.com has found that what sold the deal for Nishu was his importance in Kerala Blasters' rebuilding project.

Kerala Blasters are looking to rebuild this summer for the upcoming season of the ISL and Nishu seems to be player they want to build around.

Despite coach Kibu Vicuna replacing Eelco Schattorie, Nishu is set to be the main man in the team coming the seventh edition.

With Jhingan gone, Blasters are looking for a leader figure in the team and the defence and Nishu is being looked at to fill that space.

Kerala Blasters had teased the big signing on Tuesday and confirmed the signing with a short video on Nishu's journey.

The 22-year-old from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, began with the Chandigarh Football Academy after which he made it into the AIFF Elite Academy.

At the age of 17, he was picked up by Bengaluru FC after the club debuted in the I-League and won the title. He made his senior team debut for the club in AFC Cup 2016 against Ayeyawady United on April 13 and they won 5-3. His league debut was against Mohun Bagan, a game they lost 5-0.

In his five seasons at Bengaluru FC, Nishu made 55 appearances and scored two goals and played a vital role in the success the club had over the years.

Nishu, who had represented India both at the U-19 and U-23 level, made his senior team debut against Jordan on November 18, 2018 and scored the only goal in the team's 2-1 loss. This is Nishu's only appearance so far in the India blue.