No Barcelona, Bayern Comparisons Until City Win Titles, Says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pleased with the Premier League side's improvement and form over the past two months but will not make any premature comparison with his former clubs.
Pep Guardiola. (Getty Images)
Guardiola won 14 titles in four seasons at Barcelona and seven in three years at Bayern Munich but the Spaniard's debut season in England did not yield a trophy as City finished third in the league last campaign and lost in the FA Cup semi-final.
City have started their current campaign dominantly and Sunday's 3-1 win over Arsenal opened an eight-point lead at the top of the table and they enter the Champions League knockout stages unbeaten in their group.
"We cannot deny the last two months have been amazing, we won all the games, to do it in two months is so, so difficult. So I am so happy," Guardiola told reporters after the win against Arsenal.
"But in the past Barcelona, Bayern Munich, they won titles, we didn't win once. So until we are able to lift something, we cannot talk about that.
"But the way we play we cannot deny that in the last two months we play good. A lot of goals, today again three goals, and how many chances we create."
City's bid for their first league title since 2014 received a boost as second-placed Manchester United lost 1-0 to Chelsea, allowing the champions to move within one point of United, who are level on 23 points with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
After the international break, City can extend their 15-match winning run across all competitions when they visit Leicester City in the league on November 18.
