No Dearth of Tickets for Fans at The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Says AIFF

All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) said on their website that there will be no dearth of tickets for India’s matches in the Asian Cup qualifiers as a sufficient number of tickets shall be made available to be distributed to the fans free of cost.

“The State Government of West Bengal has assured full support and cooperation. AIFF had no intention to deprive the fans of watching the Indian National Team in forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the VYBK and was always prepared to meet the requirements as per the demand”, read a statement on the website.

The Blue Tigers kick off their campaign on June 8 against Cambodia, followed by matches against Afghanistan on June 11, and Hong Kong on June 14.

All of India’s matches kick off at 8.30 pm.

