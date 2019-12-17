Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Intention of Leaving Paris St Germain Any Time Soon: Neymar

Neymar said that he wants to see out his contract at PSG and has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
No Intention of Leaving Paris St Germain Any Time Soon: Neymar
Neymar at PSG. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: Paris St Germain's (PSG) Brazilian star Neymar has said that he has no intention of leaving the French side any time soon. Neymar was the subject of a long drawn transfer saga involving his former club Barcelona in the summer.

While the transfer never quite went through, Neymar's alleged desire to leave PSG for Barcelona left a sour taste for the fans. He is now working his way back into the team after a long period on the sidelines due to injury and slowly getting the fans back on his side. In an interview to France Football, he said that he has no intention of leaving PSG.

"Why would you want to leave here?" he was quoted as saying by France Football.

"I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress. We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible," he added.

With PSG sitting on top of the Ligue 1 table with 42 points, seven points ahead of second placed Marseille, it could be another one horse race in the French top flight and Neymar said that the club's target this season is to win the UEFA Champions League.

"This season, the goal is the Champions League. My priority is PSG, with maximum involvement each week. The goal is to always win the next game. In every game, we have to fight for the club. That's how I see it," he expressed.

Neymar had also been the subject of a rape allegation this year. While the accuser has since been charged with fraud and the case has been dropped, Neymar feels that all this has led to him being misrepresented in the media.

"Not many people know the real Neymar. My parents and friends only. What people see is something completely different. And in the end, they see very little. The real Neymar is very peaceful, very happy. He is somebody who enjoys being with family and friends. I like to enjoy, to savour all the moments of life with everyone," he said.

"I never play to be the number one. I just play because I love football. Playing football makes me feel happy. And every time I'm on the pitch, I give 100 per cent," Neymar added.

