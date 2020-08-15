No Lionel Messi Magic! Alphonso Davies Takes Apart Nelson Semedo with Wizardry as Bayern Munich Thrash Barcelona 8-2

A moment of magic from Alphonso Davies shocked Nelson Semedo and the world as Lionel Messi watched in shock as Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Canadian left back dribbled in from the flank, danced past Semedo to get to the byline and then pulled the ball back to fellow full back Kimmich to slot home in the 63rd minute.

The rout though began with Bayern grabbing a fourth minute lead when Thomas Mueller collected Ivan Perisic’s cross from the left and played a clever one-two with Robert Lewandowski before drilling home.

But within three minutes Barca had struck back - Clement Lenglet’s super long ball found Jordi Alba in space and David Alaba’s attempt to deal with his searching cross ended up flying past his own keeper Manuel Neuer.

But just as Barca seemed to have established themselves, the Germans regained their lead in the 21st minute — Serge Gnabry fed Perisic on the left and the Croatian glanced up to see his options before drilling past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Six minutes later came Bayern's third goal, also with Gnabri, who this time received a great pass from Goretzka and beat the goalkeeper.

On 31 minutes, Flick’s side were running riot and it got worse for Barca when a low cross from Joshua Kimmich was turned in at the near post by Mueller — another goal of ruthless simplicity making it 4-1 at the break.

The Spaniards desperately needed to find a way to shift the momentum after the break and Suarez, one of the few Barca players to emerge with any credit from the encounter, provided a route back into the game with a fine strike, in the 57th minute.

Jordi Alba found Suarez on the edge of the box and the Uruguayan jinked passed Jerome Boateng before blasting home.

The hope was short-lived, as six minutes later, Davies made a move from the left, passed through Semedo, who entered the area and played back, Kimmich extended the lead to 5-2 for Bayern.

Absolute wizardry from Alphonso Davies. pic.twitter.com/IJmWrn1j4V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 14, 2020

After a cross from Felipe Coutinho, Lewandowski went up to head and score his first in the game on 82 minutes.

To add insult to the already painful injury, Coutinho then scored two more before the end, as Barcelona fell apart in unimaginable fashion to the brilliance of the Bavarians.

(With inputs from Agencies)