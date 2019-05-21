No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy

Oh my god they dropped the PL trophy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0FvzB2Rxt2 — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) May 20, 2019

Manchester City have confirmed to @SkySportsNews that this video is not what it seems. This is taken from a City TV prank sketch, no one has smashed the trophy on their trophy parade today. Stand down. https://t.co/5DEdt8vakV — Hush Kerai (@HushKerai) May 20, 2019

Manchester City created history on Sunday as they became the first English men's team to win a domestic treble after they beat Watford to bag the FA Cup trophy post their Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs.City paraded the Premier League trophy Manchester city centre after their domestic treble however, a video surfaced on social media where Manchester City allegedly dropped the Premier League trophy from a balcony but all is not as it seems.In the video, it seemed like the party atmosphere at the club had dampened with the smashed trophy while Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne awkwardly looked it at but it has emerged that it was part of a prank.Sky Sports News producer Hush Kerai took to Twitter to confirm that City's trophy smash is not what it seems like."Manchester City have confirmed to @SkySportsNews that this video is not what it seems. This is taken from a City TV prank sketch, no one has smashed the trophy on their trophy parade today. Stand down."The video brought back memories of last year for City fans when Oleksandr Zinchenko had knocked off the trophy from the table during on-field celebrations of winning the trophy.There has been another infamous incident with a trophy when Sergio Ramos dropped the Copa del Rey trophy under a moving bus when Real Madrid were celebrating their triumph.Manchester City club are currently in high spirits after they edged out Liverpool by a point in the Premier League title race.On top of that, they registered an emphatic 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final to complete a first domestic treble in England for men.