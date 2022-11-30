'No Problems in The Team, Just an External Attempt to Create Internal Problems'- Thibaut Courtois

After a shocking 2-0 loss to Morocco, Belgium team was under the scanner of some internal rifts among the teammates. However, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois categorically denied all the rumours and said that it’s an “external attempt" to create internal issues.

“There are no problems in the team, it’s just an external attempt to create internal problems. Of course, after a defeat, nobody is happy, but it brings us even closer because we know that we will have to give everything on the lawn on Thursday,” said Courtois, as quoted as saying by Walfoot in the press conference.

“I was the first furious after the match, you saw the images (smile). But the problem is that there are too many lies around the group, in the press, on social networks, and everything the world takes for granted

“As a group, we can’t let this negativism affect us. Even if certain things have to be said,” he added.

Further, Courtois stated that incase the news about the rift has come out through any person from the team and if the identity of the one “leaking” it will be known to them, then they will have their “last day” in the Belgium team.

“We said things to each other, and sometimes it feels good. I don’t think we missed it, but it’s one thing to talk to each other at the table or individually or to talk in a group, to solve everything together. The problem, it’s that what’s said in the press isn’t always the truth. Whoever leaked this? We don’t need to know that. If it gets out, it’s his last day in the national team,” said Courtois.

It is also to be noted that Belgium captain Eden Hazard also denied the news about internal conflicts and said, “We had a good talk among the players. A lot has been said. We talked for an hour about good things and less good things. Now we want to win against Croatia. We now have two days to prepare. We have to be ready.”

Hazard also denied about any confrontation with anyone in the dressing room post Morocco loss. He said that the coach spoke to everyone and on another note he had spoken with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the latter said that the Belgium squad was too old to win the World Cup.

“Nothing happened in the dressing room,” Hazard said. “Only the coach (Roberto Martinez) spoke. I spoke to Kevin De Bruyne, he does believe in the group.”

