No Reason Why ATK Mohun Bagan Can’t Have a Crack at the AFC Cup: Brendan Hamill

ATK Mohun Bagan’s new signing Brendan Hamill is optimistic about his team’s chances in the AFC Cup if they work together as a unit and hopes his side can create history by becoming the first Indian team to win the competition.

The 29-year-old Hamill put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Mariners and will look to play a big part in their AFC Cup campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan have qualified for the inter-zone playoff semi-finals after strong performances in the preliminary rounds and the group stage. The Mariners have also significantly strengthened their team with signings like Hamill, Florentin Pogba, Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai.

Juan Ferrando will be looking to integrate all his new imports with the team and get them ready for the AFC Cup that will resume in September.

Hamill who has experience of winning the AFC Champions League with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014 knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the continental level.

“I think we need to get to work. The key to any success is working hard, and working smart. I know what it takes to do it being privileged enough to win the Champions League, so I know what the blueprint is,” Hamill said during a live interaction on ATK Mohun Bagan’s Instagram handle.

“But at the end of the day, it’s 11 against 11 for 90 minutes. But if we work hard, work smart and work together, there’s no reason why we can’t have a real crack at the AFC Cup,” he added.

The Australian is also looking forward to the Indian Super League (ISL) season that will offer him a chance to play in from of the Mariners’ fans at the Salt Lake stadium, an experience he is eagerly looking forward to.

“I can’t wait. From what I’ve experienced so far, the Mariners fans seem very passionate. My social media accounts have been blown up with a huge amount of text messages, likes and comments from all the supporters and I feel that passion,” the 29-yea-old defender said.

“I can’t wait to come over and play in front of all the loyal fans of the club. I’m actually very excited to come over because I’m feeling all the love on social media, so I can’t imagine what’s it going to be on the field when we score goals, win games and hopefully create some joy for the fans,” he added.

Hamill will look to bring more solidity to the ATK Mohun Bagan defence which hasn’t always found keeping clean sheets easy. Having gone close to both the League Winners’ Shield and the ISL title in the last two seasons, the Australian would be keen to help the Mariners take the final step in ISL 2022-23 season.

