No Tackling in Training: Premier League Sets Rules for Players to Return to Practice

Premier League is fiercely looking to set in motion the plan for players to get back to training, especially after getting a green signal from the British government for 'Project Restart'.

According to the British government's roadmap, Premier League could return behind closed doors from June 1 and the league officials have sent official protocols to players and managers regarding the rules and regulations to be followed.

According to the document, the league has asked for social distancing to be "strictly observed", BBC reported.

Furthermore, the players will not be allowed to tackle others in training and training, which the league officials are hoping can begin on Monday, will be restricted to 75 minutes. The training session are also set to take place in groups of five.

After each session, corner-flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected.

'HEALTH SCREENING' FOR PLAYERS

According to the document obtained by BBC, the players will have to undergo Covid-19 testing twice a week, answer a pre-training questionnaire daily and get their temperature checked.

Under the 'health screening' section, players are also told that subject to their consent and Professional Footballers' Association's agreement, a central register of Covid-19 test results will also be need to be maintained.

Players have further been asked to maintain "meticulous personal hygiene" and use PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits. Players will not be allowed to come together in areas, including medical rooms and gym areas.

The players have also been prohibited from sharing transport or using public transport. Their vehicle interiors are supposed to be cleaned regularly and team vehicles will not be used.

PFA IN ACTION

PFA is also consulting players on medical protocols for return to training and the association has given them a 40-page document, BBC reports.

The draft protocols refer to "additional risk assessment and precautions required for players at increased risk (co-morbidity)".

BBC said that PFA have heard from players with concerns over returning to playing, especially from the ones with underlying health conditions like asthma or from the ones from black background.

According to the Office for National Statistics in England and Wales, black men and women are twice more likely to die from coronavirus than white people.

The players, Premier League, medical staff and the PFA are set to have a meeting on Wednesday to further gain clarity on the whole matter.