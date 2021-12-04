‘Nonsense’: Ralf Rangnick Dismisses ‘Bonus’ Rumours on Signing Erling Haaland

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s recently appointed interim manager, has dismissed speculations about being handed a bonus for securing the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. These speculations stemmed from a recent report published by German tabloid Bilde claiming that the manager has been instructed to bring the Norway international to Old Trafford.

In his first press conference at Old Trafford, Rangnick announced that his first game in-charge of the club will be the one against Crystal Palace on Sunday. While facing questions from the media, he was also asked about Haaland and a potential move to United.

Although Rangnick has confirmed that he was involved in the 21-year-old’s move from Molde to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, he has rubbished claims about the £8.5m Haaland contract clause, branding it as “nonsense.”

Because he has seen him during his time at Salzburg, Rangnick reckons that Haaland is a fantastic striker but said it does not make sense to talk about speculation about new players just yet. Addressing the question about the striker, he said, “£10m for Erling Haaland, £10m for Kylian Mbappe, £10m for Robert Lewandowski and £10m for Joshua Kimmich," as he chuckled, pretending to flick through his notes during the conference.

“Of course, this is nonsense, there is no such thing in my contract,” he added.

Rangnick also spoke about his aspirations at the club, why he chose United, his conversations with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, transfer rumours, the possibility of a consultancy role and more during the media briefing.

Talking about the history of this club, the manager reflected upon the unique legacy of Manchester United. He said that the legacy must be followed, respected and preserved for the people who work for this club. “The legacy of this club is unique. There are not many clubs with such history and DNA,” he said.

