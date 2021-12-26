NOR vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal: Relegation-threatened Norwich City host Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing Day from 8:30 PM IST onwards and the Canaries sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with 11 points secured in 17 matches played so far. Arsenal, on the other hand, are in a familiar position which could be last seen during Arsene Wenger’s era as the Gunners sit on the fourth position on the PL table.

Confident and brimming with energy, Mikel Arteta has seen to have turned Arsenal’s woes around after a horrific start to the season. An opportunity for Arsenal to walk away with three points and consolidate their lead in the fourth position as Chelsea sit on the third spot, six points above Arsenal. An exciting clash is scheduled on Boxing Day and fans here can check the Norwich City vs Arsenal Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

NOR vs ARS Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

NOR vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between NOR vs ARS is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

NOR vs ARS Match Details

The match between NOR vs ARS will be played on Friday, December 26, at Carrow Road. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

NOR vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

Vice-Captain: Martin Odegaard

NOR vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Max Aarons, Jacob Sorensen, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard

Strikers: Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette, Teemu Pukki

Norwich City vs Arsenal probable XI:

Norwich City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Tim Krul (GK), Max Aarons, Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams; Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Kenny McLean; Kieran Dowell, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-Up: Aaron Ramsdale; Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.