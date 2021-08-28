NOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Premier League 2021 match between Norwich City and Leicester City: Norwich City will be locking horns with Leicester City on Saturday, August 28. The two sides will meet at the Carrow Road Stadium in England. Both the teams will be entering the match after suffering heavy losses in their previous fixtures. Leicester City will be aiming to bounce back after losing to West Ham United by 4-1, while Norwich City will be putting their best foot forward after their two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Norwich’s Christos Tzolis will not be available for this match due to calf injury and Josh Sargent’s presence too can’t be confirmed due to his flute issue. The team will also be without Sam Byram and midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta. Leicester City, on the other hand, is going to be without Ryan Bertrand because of coronavirus while defender Jannik Vestergaard won’t be available because of his knee issue. Unfortunately, Ayoze Perez too will not make it to this match as he has been banned for the next three fixtures.

In the league, Norwich has not been able to score any points as they have lost the two matches that they have played in the Premier League 2021. As a result, they are placed at the last spot on the points table. Leicester City,on the other hand, are at number 12 position as they have managed to win one out of the two matches. The team defeated the Wolves by 1-0 to bag three points. Norwich City vs Leicester City will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Norwich City and Leicester City: here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs LEI Telecast

The Norwich City vs Leicester City will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3.

NOR vs LEI Live Streaming

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar and on JIO TV.

NOR vs LEI Match Details

The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 28 at the Carrow Road Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

NOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vardy

Vice-Captain: Tielemans

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy football

Goalkeeper: Krul

Defender: Soyuncu, Pereira, Amartey, Thomas

Midfielder: Tielemans, Gilmour, Cantwell, Ndidi

Forward: Vardy, Pukki

NOR vs LEI Probable XIs

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison; Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

