NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Norwich City and Liverpool: Norwich City will square off against Liverpool in the third match of the EFL Cup 2021-22 on Wednesday, September 22 at Carrow Road. Norwich are heading into this on the back of a 1-3 loss at the hands of Watford. On the other hand, Liverpool hammered Crystal Palace 3-0 in their latest outing.

Norwich have not been able to get the better of Liverpool in their previous 15 outings with the Reds winning 13 of those encounters while two games ended in a draw. The last time, Norwich played host to Liverpool, they were hammered 3-0 on matchday 1 of Premier League.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s EFL Cup match between Norwich City and Liverpool.

NOR vs LIV Telecast

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Norwich City and Liverpool will be telecasted on Colors Infinity.

NOR vs LIV Live Streaming

The EFL Cup match between Norwich City and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

NOR vs LIV Match Details

The match between Norwich City and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, September 22, at 12:15 am (IST) at the Carrow Road, Norwich, United Kingdom. The game between Norwich City and Liverpool will start at 12:15 am (IST).

NOR vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Takumi Minamino

Vice-Captain: Andrew Robertson

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Tim Krul

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell, Billy Gilmour, Naby Keita, James Milner, Takumi Minamino

Strikers: Divock Origi, Joshua Sargent

Norwich City vs Liverpool probable XI:

Norwich City Probable Starting Line-up: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Pierre Lees-Melou, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, Todd Cantwell

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

