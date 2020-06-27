NOR vs MUN Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2019-20, Norwich City vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

An in-form Manchester United will take on Norwich City in FA CUP quarter finals on June 27, Saturday. The FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United will be hosted at Carrow Road. The Reds are in great form since they have resumed play post coronavirus hiatus. They have emerged victorious on all the occasions including the last one in which Man Utd defeated Sheffield United 3-0. On the other hand, Norwich City, who have made it to the quarterfinals since 1991-92, will be eyeing to produce a clinical show tonight. Norwich are yet to see victory coming their way since they have resumed play post 100 days hiatus. In the last game, Norwich City lost to Everton 1-0.

The kick off time FA Cup Norwich City vs Manchester United at 10 pm. For all the live action for FA Cup fixtures, fans need to switch to Sony ESPN. FA CUP Live streaming is on Sony LIV.

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Marco Stiepermann expected to feature in from the first whistle for Norwich City.

All three defenders Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might make some changes to the playing XI. Jesse Lingard may feature from the first whistle.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are once again out of contention.

Here is the Norwich City vs Manchester United Dream11 prediction list - category wise

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Captain: Pogba

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Martial

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: Krul

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Defenders: Zimmerman, Dalot, Williams,

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Midfielders: Pogba, Buendia, Chong, Cantwell

FA Cup 2019-20 NOR vs MUN Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Manchester United Strikers: Pukki, Ighalo, Martial

FA Cup 2019-20 Norwich City Probable XI vs Manchester United: Krul; Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Trybull, Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki

FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United Probable XI vs Norwich City: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Pogba; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial