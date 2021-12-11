NOR vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Norwich City vs Manchester United: Norwich City will aim to bounce back when they host a new-look Manchester United to Carrow Road for Saturday’s Premier League fixture. The Red Devils have beaten Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their last two league fixtures and are currently sixth in the points table. They are coming on the back of a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in their final Champions League group fixture on Wednesday.

Whereas, the home team lost 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, which saw them return to the bottom of the table. The Canaries now have just 10 points from their opening 15 matches of the Premier League campaign.

The Norwich City vs Manchester United match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Premier League 2021-22, NOR vs MUN Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

NOR vs MUN International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 11 at Carrow Road, in Norfolk, England. The game will kick-off at 11:00 pm IST.

NOR vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Normann

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Giannoulis, Kabak, Telles

Midfielders: Fred, Gilmour, McTominay, Normann

Strikers: Ronaldo, Rashford, Sargent

NOR vs MUN Probable XIs

Norwich City: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Normann, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

