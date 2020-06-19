NOR vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Norwich City vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Southampton will travel to Carrow Road to take on relegation-hit Norwich City on June 19, Friday, in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. Norwich City are one the teams who have scored the least amount of points. They are bottom-placed with 21 points from 29 games. So far in the league, they were able to win only five matches. The Canaries, in their pre-lockdown game, faced Sheffield United and lost it with 1-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, the visitors Southampton are 14th with 34 points. In their last league game, which was played in the month of March, the Saints were handed a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United.

The kick-off time for Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton is 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on Star Sports channel. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton live streaming will be available on hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Norwich coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that their defenders Sam Byram, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann have been sidelined for the remaining EPL 2019-20 season. All three of them are suffering from hamstring related issues.

Whereas, Southampton will see Moussa Djenepo serving his suspension. He has been suspended for upcoming three games after he picked a red card in the Newcastle fixture.

Shane Long is on the treatment table with a back problem.

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Captain: Ings

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Vice-Captain: Redmond

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Goalkeeper: Krul

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Defenders: Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Bednarek, Hanley

Premier League 2019-20 NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Romeu, McLean

Bundesliga NOR vs SOU Dream 11 Prediction, Norwich City vs Southampton Strikers: Ings, Pukki, Redmond

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Norwich City: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi