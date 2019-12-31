North Korea Pulls Out of Women's Football Qualifiers in South Korea for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
North Korea pulled out of the Women's 2020 football Tokyo Olympic qualifiers as they were being held in South Korea.
North Korea women's football team (Photo Credit: Reuters)
North Korea has withdrawn its women's soccer team from the final round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers being staged in South Korea in February, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has said.
The AFC said on Tuesday the North had sent a letter informing it of its withdrawal from the tournament and that global governing body FIFA was also aware of the decision.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after the Korean War ended in a truce and not a peace treaty, and while there was a flurry of sports diplomacy between the neighbours last year ties have again cooled over stalled negotiations over the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
"The AFC can confirm that DPR Korea Football Association sent an official letter to withdraw from the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2020 Asian Qualifiers Final Round," the AFC said in an emailed statement.
The third round of group stage matches for the qualifying tournament will be held from Feb. 3-9 in South Korea and China.
North Korea were drawn in Group A alongside hosts South Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar. Australia are in Group B with hosts China, Taiwan and Thailand.
The top two teams from each group advance to a two-legged playoff in March. The two playoff winners will join Japan, who have already qualified by virtue of being hosts, at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy