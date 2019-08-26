Take the pledge to vote

Northeast Schools Dominate Subroto Cup U-14 Boys Matches

The Subroto Cup U-14 Boys category semi-finals will be played in Delhi on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
Photo Credit: Subroto Cup
New Delhi: Schools from the northeast states dominated the U-14 boys category quarter-final matches in the Subroto Cup here on Monday.

The first quarter-final saw Saidan Secondary School of Kolasib Mizoram defeat Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh 8-1 in a one-sided match.

In the other matches, Estiqlal School from Afghanistan got the better of Reliance Foundation School 7-0, while Assam's Betkuchi High School beat Meghalaya's District War Sepngi HS School 5-3 in tie-breaker.

Defending champions Unique Model Academy overcame stiff resistance from Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan, defeating them 1-0.

The semi-finals will played on Tuesday.

