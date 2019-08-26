Northeast Schools Dominate Subroto Cup U-14 Boys Matches
The Subroto Cup U-14 Boys category semi-finals will be played in Delhi on Tuesday.
Photo Credit: Subroto Cup
New Delhi: Schools from the northeast states dominated the U-14 boys category quarter-final matches in the Subroto Cup here on Monday.
The first quarter-final saw Saidan Secondary School of Kolasib Mizoram defeat Govt. Model High School, Chandigarh 8-1 in a one-sided match.
In the other matches, Estiqlal School from Afghanistan got the better of Reliance Foundation School 7-0, while Assam's Betkuchi High School beat Meghalaya's District War Sepngi HS School 5-3 in tie-breaker.
Defending champions Unique Model Academy overcame stiff resistance from Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan, defeating them 1-0.
The semi-finals will played on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 19 August , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review: Fitness Tracking Meets Minimalism
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Trigger Fan Frenzy with Baby Bump Speculations
- Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9
- Ashes 2019: Fried Chicken and Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Fire
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- 'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'