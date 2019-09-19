NorthEast United FC Sign Former Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan For Upcoming ISL Season
Ghanian forward Asamoah Gyan joined NorthEast United FC ahead of the sixth season of Indian Super League.
Asamoah Gyan was signed as a free agent by NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)
New Delhi: Asamoah Gyan, former Ghana captain and ex-Sunderland forward, will represent NorthEast United FC in the upcoming season of Indian Super League, the club announced on Thursday.
NorthEast United FC released a short video listing Gyan’s various achievements as they made the big announcement to replace Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Ogbeche had scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for NEUFC last season but signed for Kerala Blasters ahead of the upcoming season. NEUFC have replaced the Nigerian with the prolific Ghanian.
Airline ➡ Baby Jet ✈Next destination ➡ NorthEast 🇮🇳Welcome to Sarusajai, @ASAMOAH_GYAN3! 🇬🇭#WelcomeGyan#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Djk3xMQsMl— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) September 19, 2019
Gyan, who was the top scorer in the AFC Champions League 2014, was Ghana’s captain during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he also became the country’s top scorer after netting in their 2-1 loss to Portugal.
Gyan has been represented Ghana since 2003 and in 107 appearances for the country, he has scored 51 goals.
Apart from a prolific international career, Gyan has also represented top clubs like Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland.
Gyan was with Udinese from 2003 to 2008, where he scored 11 goals in 39 games. At Rennes from 2008-2010, he made 48 appearances and scored 14 goals.
Gyan moved to Sunderland in 2010 and spent two years, scoring 11 times in 36 matches.
Gyan’s best return came for UAE’s Al Ain, where he first spent a year on loan in the 2011-12 season and then represented them from 2012-15.
In his 83 matches for Al Ain, he scored 95 goals.
Apart from Gyan, NEUFC have signed Maximiliano Barreiro, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Kai Heerings ahead of the new season.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inspired by 50s Puppet Show or Just for Appeal? Internet is Wondering What 'Howdy Modi' Means
- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies
- Woman Sets Apartment on Fire While Trying to Burn Love Letter from Her Ex
- Your iPhone is Going to Change Today With iOS 13, And Here is What You Will Get
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast