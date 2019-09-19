NorthEast United FC Sign Former Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan For Upcoming ISL Season

New Delhi: Asamoah Gyan, former Ghana captain and ex-Sunderland forward, will represent NorthEast United FC in the upcoming season of Indian Super League, the club announced on Thursday.

NorthEast United FC released a short video listing Gyan’s various achievements as they made the big announcement to replace Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Ogbeche had scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for NEUFC last season but signed for Kerala Blasters ahead of the upcoming season. NEUFC have replaced the Nigerian with the prolific Ghanian.

Gyan, who was the top scorer in the AFC Champions League 2014, was Ghana’s captain during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he also became the country’s top scorer after netting in their 2-1 loss to Portugal.

Gyan has been represented Ghana since 2003 and in 107 appearances for the country, he has scored 51 goals.

Apart from a prolific international career, Gyan has also represented top clubs like Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland.

Gyan was with Udinese from 2003 to 2008, where he scored 11 goals in 39 games. At Rennes from 2008-2010, he made 48 appearances and scored 14 goals.

Gyan moved to Sunderland in 2010 and spent two years, scoring 11 times in 36 matches.

Gyan’s best return came for UAE’s Al Ain, where he first spent a year on loan in the 2011-12 season and then represented them from 2012-15.

In his 83 matches for Al Ain, he scored 95 goals.

Apart from Gyan, NEUFC have signed Maximiliano Barreiro, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Kai Heerings ahead of the new season.

