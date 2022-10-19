NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It is turning out to be another dismal Indian Super League campaign for East Bengal FC. The Kolkata giants roped in former India coach Stephen Constantine and some familiar faces like Ivan Gonzalez and Cleiton Silva ahead of the 2022-23 season but nothing seems to have changed their performance on the field. East Bengal have so far played two matches in the new Indian Super League season but the Red and Gold brigade have not been able to secure a win yet.

East Bengal, in their next Indian Super League encounter, will be up against a depleted NorthEast United FC. The match between NorthEast United and East Bengal will be played on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have also been lacklustre in this season’s Indian Super League. Marco Balbul’s men, after suffering two back-to-back defeats, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.



NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Tuhin Das, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O’Doherty, Sumeet Passi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here