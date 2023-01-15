NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After failing to register a single win in their last three Indian Super League matches, FC Goa find themselves in a precarious position on the points table. The team will have to clinch a win in their next game to remain alive in the hunt for a playoff spot. In their next fixture, FC Goa will be up against a depleted NorthEast United FC side on Sunday. The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Carlos Pena’s men will head into the contest after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Hyderabad FC, in their last match. FC Goa, with 19 points from 13 matches, occupy the sixth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

NorthEast United have remained winless in their last two games.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will take place on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Alex Saji, Joe Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanga, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Wilmar Gil

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui

