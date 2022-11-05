NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: How to Watch ISL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Kerala Blasters FC will be aiming to clinch their second win of the Indian Super League season as they are set to face a depleted NorthEast United FC side on Saturday. The match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Kerala Blasters head coach Marko Leskovic will be wary of his side’s defensive show ahead of the match against NorthEast United. Kerala Blasters have till now conceded the most number of goals, 10, in the Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters, with just one win from four matches, are now placed in 10th position in the standings. Their solitary win of the season occurred in the season-opener against East Bengal FC back last month.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible XIs

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: MIrshad Michu, Gaurav Bora, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Imran Khan, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jithin M.S, Matt Derbyshire

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

