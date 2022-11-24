NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match

NorthEast United face a tough assignment in their next match as they host Mumbai City FC on Friday. Marco Balbul’s side are yet to register a win and have lost all six of their matches in the tournament.

The Highlanders have scored just two goals so far this season. Balbul will hope that his side takes more shots on target and improve their goal-scoring prowess in their next match. NorthEast United recently signed Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan. It remains to be seen if Jordan will feature in NorthEast United’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City are in red-hot form and will be looking to collect maximum points on Friday. They routed Bengaluru in their last match and are at the second position on the points table. A win against NorthEast United will propel them to the top of the table.

Ahead of the match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City will be played on November 25.

Where will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City be played?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City begin?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City?

The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - XIs

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya, Joe Zoherliana, Mashoor Shereef, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Imran Khan, Matt Derbyshirev

Mumbai City Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

