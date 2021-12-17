NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch ISL 2021-22 Online, Match Timings And Team News

Two bottom-placed teams, NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal, will look to change their fortunes in Match No. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The game will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda at 07:30 PM IST.Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast United will have their backs against the wall as they arrive on the back of two consecutive losses, including a 1-5 rout in their last game against Hyderabad FC. The Highlanders have conceded 11 goals, the most of any team this season, they will look to seal their defensive woes.

Meanwhile, it has been a similar start to the season as last year for the Red and Golds. They are the only team this season to have failed to win a single game even after six matches. However, Manolo Diaz’s men came away with a point against Kerala Blasters in their previous match.

This will be an important fixture for both teams, as a string of poor results has left SC East Bengal 11th in the ISL points table, while NorthEast United FC are just a point ahead at 10th.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

Khalid Jamil is worried with injury concerns of Khassa Camara and Hernon Santana, while Deshorn Brown’s availability remains doubtful.

As for SC East Bengal, Jackichand Singh is still out with injury, while Darren Sidoel is still working on his recovery with the medical team. However, Arindam Bhattacharja has returned to training with the team and may take the field in this crucial match.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal probable XIs

Northeast United FC probable starting XI: Subhasish, Hernan, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Irshad, Mathias Coureur, Imran Khan, Deshorn Brown, VP Suhair

SC East Bengal probable starting XI: Sankar Roy, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique, Naorem Mahesh, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip

What time will NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, December 17, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

