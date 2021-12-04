NorthEast United FC's Federico Gallego to Miss ISL 2021-22 Season Due to Injury

NorthEast United FC’s midfielder, Federico Gallego has been ruled out of remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) due to a knee injury, the club said on Friday. He sustained the injury during the match against Chennaiyin FC on November 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here. The club announced across social media platforms that Gallego “will be unavailable for the rest of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season." In the 21st minute, Gallego was at the receiving end of a challenge, with his knee prodding the turf. The midfielder was stretchered off immediately after what looked like a serious injury.

Gallego suffered a similar fate in the 2019-20 campaign when he missed the first half of Hero ISL, returning to make 10 appearances.

The Uruguayan has so far played an influential role in clubs’ success to reach the semi-final on two occasions in the last three seasons.

Retained ahead of the 2021-22 season, Gallego was once again one of the Highlanders’ key players in their run to the ISL semi-final. However, the injury has dashed their hopes.

