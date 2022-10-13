NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Indian Super League is gathering pace and with the fans back in the stadiums, the matches have become even more enthralling. The action moves to Guwahati where the North East United will be up against Hyderabad FC on Thursday, October 13 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

NorthEast United is currently ranked tenth after enduring a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC. Northeast started with the Frenchman Romain Philippoteaux up top, with Matt Derbyshire playing as the focal point. However, they lacked the cutting edge and could not find the net throughout the course of the match.

Meanwhile, the first match of Hyderabad was a 6-goal thriller against Mumbai City FC. The high-octane match ended 3-3. Both teams displayed an undying spirit in the game as the match swung like a pendulum with both sides scoring at regular intervals.

Northeast and Hyderabad will be looking for the first win of their campaign when they clash on Thursday. Do not miss the crackerjack encounter between the two top clubs.

Ahead of the ISL match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC; here is everything you need to know:

NEUFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for North East United vs Hyderabad FC ISL match.

NEUFC vs HFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

NEUFC vs HFC Match Details

The NEUFC vs HFC ISL match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 pm IST.

NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Halicharan Nazary

Suggested Playing XI for NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Aaron Evans, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakrabarti

Midfielders: Romain Philippoteaux, Halicharan Nazary, Rochharzela

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin Madathil Subran

North East United vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

North East United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya (Gk), Provat Lakra, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Rochharzela, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin Madathil Subran

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (Gk), Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary, Nikhil Poojari, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese, Mohammad Yasir

