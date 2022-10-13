Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

The Indian Super League reigning Champions, Hyderabad FC started off their campaign with a 3-3 stalemate against Mumbai City FC on Sunday. The champions will now head to the Indira Gandhi stadium in Guwahati to take on Northeast United. The match is slated for Wednesday, October 13, and will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23: FC Goa Beat East Bengal 2-1 for 1st Win in Kolkata

NorthEast United had a bad start to their campaign going down 1-0 to Bengaluru FC. After conceding in the 86th minute, United managed to find the back of the net in extra time but was ruled out controversially by the match referee. The side could have registered a point but unfortunately, their tally reads a loss to their name.

Hyderabad skipper Joao Victor was right on the money in their tournament opener as he scored a brace. Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani had a busy night between the sticks as he made a number of saves while conceding three, all of which he could have done nothing. The side will be looking to secure their first win of the tournament.

At home, United will be dominant but the champs have all their bases covered and might just edge past their opponents on the night.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC will take place on October 13, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Guwahati.

ALSO READ: CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022: Neeraj Chopra Wins Top Honour in Sports

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Northeast United vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

North East United Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharya (Gk), Provat Lakra, Aaron Evans, Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, Rochharzela, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin Madathil Subran

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (Gk), Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor, Halicharan Nazary, Nikhil Poojari, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese, Mohammad Yasir

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here