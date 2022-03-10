Norwich City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2021-22 Match Online And on TV

Chelsea will lock horns with Norwich City on Friday in their next Premier League game at Carrow Road Stadium. Thomas Tuchel’s men will come into this fixture with the hope to consolidate their position at the third spot in the Premier League standings by winning this game.

The Blues are currently in impressive form, having won their last three games in England’s top-flight. Bottom-placed Norwich City, meanwhile, have lost its last four games in succession with their most recent defeat coming against Bretford on Saturday.

The Premier League match between Norwich City vs Chelsea is slated to begin at 1:00 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Norwich City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour will not face his parent club on Friday as he has been sidelined from this fixture. Ozan Kabak has recovered from his injury and is expected to return to the backline. Christoph Zimmermann is also expected to make it to the starting XI.

Cesar Azpilicueta was seen training with the Chelsea squad, but, it is highly unlikely that he will be risked here. Marcos Alonso could also be rested even though he has recovered from coronavirus.

Norwich City vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Norwich City Predicted Starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Williams; Lees-Melou, Rupp; Sargent, Dowell, Rowe; Pukki

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul; Mount, Pulisic; Lukaku

What time will the Norwich City vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Norwich City and Chelsea will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Friday, March 11, at Carrow Road Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Norwich City vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Norwich City vs Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the Norwich City vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Norwich City vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

