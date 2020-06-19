Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton Live Streaming | Bottom-placed Norwich City will restart their Premier League 2019-20 campaign against Southampton on Friday, June 19. The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton fixture will be played behind the closed doors at Carrow Road. The Canaries are in the relegation zone and they have just scored 21 points in the season so far. In their last fixture before the lockdown, Norwich City lost to Sheffield United 1-0. Southampton, on the other hand, have secured 34 points from 29 matches and they are on the 14th slot. The Saints were up against Newcastle United in the pre-lockdown fixture. The full-time score was Newcastle 1-0 Southampton.

The Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton will kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester Unite: Team News, Injury Update

For Norwich, the defender trio Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Sam Byram have been ruled out for the remaining season. Meanwhile, midfielder Marco Stiepermann is out after he gave COVID-19 positive test at the start of the week.

Southampton won’t have Shane Long on their side in the upcoming game. He is suffering from a back problem. Moussa Djenepo will be on suspension for the next three matches because of the red card against Newcastle.

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Norwich City: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Armstrong, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Where to watch the Premier League 2019 20 Norwich City vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Norwich City will face the Southampton challenge at 10:30 pm on Friday, June 19. The EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Southampton will be played at Carrow Eoad. The Premier League Norwich City vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 20 Norwich City vs Southampton match live streaming?

Norwich City vs Southampton live stream will be available on Disney+ Hostar VIP.