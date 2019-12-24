Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Nose Sawed Off: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Statue in Malmo Vandalised Again
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue in Malmo was attacked by aggrieved again as fans chopped off his nose.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Stockholm: The statue of Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which was built in his honour by his boyhood club Malmo outside their stadium in the city of Malmo, continues to bear the brunt of fans of the club.
In what is the latest alleged act of vandalism, images show the statue missing its nose.
Ibrahimovic (38) angered the fans of the club when he bought a stake in one of its rivals, the Stockholm-based Hammarby, and stated that he wanted to make the club "the greatest in Scandinavia."
Hours after the announcement, vandals started attacking the statue. There have been racist graffiti written on it and attempts have been made to saw off its leg and even set it on fire. A petition for the removal of the statue has reportedly drawn more than 8,000 signatures.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why OTT Platforms in India Prefer to Drop Web Series on a Friday
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold