Not a Great Idea for Sadio Mane to Leave Liverpool, Believes Steven Gerrard

Liverpool ended the 2021-22 season with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but they certainly could have won more trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s men finished the English Premier League campaign in the second spot behind Manchester City but were in contention till the very last day. The team’s aspirations of winning the Champions League were shattered after enduring a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the final. And now Liverpool is expected to face a big blow as reports suggest that striker Sadio Mane is set to leave the Merseyside club.

Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes it will not be a great idea for the Senegalese to leave the English club. “[Mohamed] Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane. But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team? Because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season,” Gerrard was quoted as saying by SPORF.

According to multiple reports, Mane has already put the FA Cup winners on high alert after deciding to leave the club. Mane currently has one year left on his present contract.

As per a report published by German outlet Bild, Liverpool have placed an asking price of €50 million on Mane. It is being understood that the European giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the contention to sign Mane but the Bavarians are believed to be the frontrunners in the race.

The 30-year-old striker had joined Liverpool ahead of the 2016 season from Southampton. So far Mane has found the back of the net 120 times for The Reds after playing 269 matches. In this season’s English Premier League, Mane scored 16 goals in 34 matches and made two assists as well.

