Not Just Italy, A Look At Major World Cup Qualifying Failures

The qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be wrapped up soon. A total of 19 of 32 teams have officially qualified for football’s greatest event which will be held from November 21 to December 18. This will be the last 32-team edition, as the field expands to 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup.

Over the course of the tournament’s history, Brazil has been the constant feature in all 21 editions, as other nations have missed out for one reason or the other. This year is no different. In another twist, reigning European champions Italy failed to qualify after losing to a dramatic stoppage-time goal against North Macedonia on Thursday.

Here, we look at the list that shows biggest World Cup qualifying failures since the 1950s:

Italy

Four-time World Cup winners Italy will miss a second straight World Cup in 2022, the Azzurri were upset by North Macedonia in the European qualifying playoffs. The Italians were absent from the earlier edition in Russia as well. The 4-time champions failed to qualify as they lost in a play-off to Sweden.

The Netherlands

In 2018 came another shocking failure, this time from Europe, 2010 finalists - the Netherlands - didn’t make it despite a 2-0 win over Sweden in their final qualifying game that year.

Despite a team filled with stars like Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Patrick Kluivert and Frank De Boer in 2002, the Dutch could muster just one point from two games against Ireland. They eventually failed to qualify, finishing behind the Irish and Portugal.

Argentina

Two-time World Cup winners Argentina lost both their opening qualifiers in 1970 against Peru and Bolivia. A 2-2 draw against Peru in the final qualifier kept them out of the World Cup in Mexico that year. It was the only time they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

England

The Three Lions failed to qualify for the World Cup three times in its history, and the 1994 failure was the most dramatic one. They only had to finish in the top-two of a six-team group consisting of Holland, Norway, Poland, Turkey and San Marino. But they did the unthinkable by finishing third and missed the trip to the United States.

France

France had to finish in the top two spots for their qualification to the 1994 World Cup. The Les Blues who were almost certain to qualify first fell to a shock defeat at home to Israel, before the showdown defeat (1-2) against Bulgaria at the Parc de Princes knocked them out.

Nigeria

The six-time African champions missed out on the 2006 World Cup, when they were stunned by Angola en route to Germany. It was the only time the Super Eagles missed out on the World Cup since their debut appearance in 1994.

Mexico

Heavyweights Mexico, shockingly missed the first 24-team 1982 World Cup in Spain, as they won just a solitary match of their five games. The CONCACAF giants finished behind Honduras and El Salvador that year.

Spain

La Roja had failed to qualify in 1954 as well but went on to win every European Cup between 1956 and 1960. However, the Spaniards couldn’t replicate that success on the international stage, they finished behind Scotland in a three-team group in 1958, out of which only one could make the cut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.