Not Just Now But Arsenal Were Interested In Signing Jorginho Back In 2013, According to Reports

Arsenal are all set for another sensational signing as they are reportedly eyeing a surprise late swoop for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Arsenal are in dire need of midfielders after Thomas Partey and Mohamed Mohamed Elneny suffered injuries recently. Jorginho, according to multiple reports, has now appeared to be Arsenal’s prime choice on the transfer deadline day.

Arsenal’s move for the Italian midfielder has certainly surprised many experts but this is not the first time that the London giants have been linked with Jorginho. A report published by the Mirror claims that Jorginho’s representatives and Arsenal team management were involved in transfer talks in the summer of 2020. Arsenal had failed to lure Jorginho at that point in time.

The report states that Arsenal’s very first endeavour to rope in Jorginho had taken place almost a decade ago. The then Hellas Verona midfielder had shot to prominence after guiding his side to Serie A during the 2012-13 season. Jorginho had kicked off the next season on a promising note after recording his name on the scoresheet seven times during the first half of the Serie A campaign. Jorginho had finally opened up on his possible transfer move in October 2013.

“Staying here for another season would only do me good. I feel at home here and there is great enthusiasm in this place. In the match against Parma, there were scouts from teams like Arsenal and Chelsea. Maybe, if I continue to play well, I can see exactly what I am worth,” Jorginho had reportedly told the Italian press.

In January 2014, Jorginho left Hellas Verona to play for Italian rivals Napoli. Jorginho signed for Premier League club Chelsea in July 2018. In the summer of 2020, rumours were rife that the Arsenal team management had expressed their desire to sign Jorginho. However, the Emirates-based outfit once again failed to convince their city rivals to release Jorginho.

Jorginho has till now represented Chelsea in 213 matches. The 31-year-old has won four trophies, including the prestigious Champions League and Europa League, for Chelsea. Jorginho also took part in three FA Cup finals and two Carabao Cup finals for the Blues. Jorginho currently has six more months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

