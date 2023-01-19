Not Just Real Madrid, Liverpool Too Were Interested In Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) reluctance to let Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid had become a big talking point in the 2022 transfer window. It is now being reported that Real Madrid were not the only side who had wanted to rope in Mbappe.

Reports suggest that the Premier League club Liverpool had emerged as Mbappe’s possible new destination last year. Interestingly, PSG club officials had even allowed the French striker to sign for Liverpool. The high-profile transfer ultimately did not materialise as Mbappe reportedly rejected the idea of joining the Merseyside-based outfit. Antero Henrique, who works as a consultant at PSG, had opened the door for Mbappe to join Liverpool. PSG management had reportedly asked for a transfer fee of €400million for Mbappe.

Liverpool club management clearly did not intend to pay the amount. They had ultimately roped in Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica. Later, Liverpool also acquired the services of attackers Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Kylian Mbappe had signed a new three-year contract at PSG last year but it is now being reported that the 24-year-old is not happy in Paris. Mbappe, while talking about his future at PSG, refused to speak much on the matter. “For now, a second World Cup. After that, I don’t know," Mbappe had said ahead of the FIFA World Cup last year.

Kylian Mbappe might have rejected the move to join Liverpool but the France international did confess that he had once held talks with the Reds.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club, and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco, I met them. It’s a big club,” Mbappe had revealed during an interview with The Telegraph last year.

Kylian Mbappe, at the age of 18, had joined PSG on a season-long loan deal from Monaco in 2017. A year later, Mbappe had signed a permanent four-year contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions. He has so far found the back of the net 191 times while representing PSG.

