Not Plastic Fans But Cardboard Cutouts Watch on as Borussia Monchengladbach Face Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Cardboard cutout of Borussia Monchengladbach fans (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Borussia Monchengladbach put cardboard cutouts of fans watched their team's Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach took on Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday in what was supposed to be behind closed doors but the stands were not emrty.

13,000 cardboard of supporters watched on.

Monchengladbach supporters paid £17 to charities to have their faces on cardboard cut-outs in the stands.

Bundesliga has been suspended until at least the end of the month in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The faces of Monchengladbach players who won the German back in 1970 were also in attendance, with the away end of the stadium being filled with cutout of supporters from different clubs.

"Welcome to BORUSSIA-PARK! Today's fans have already taken their seats," Monchengladbach posted on Twitter ahead of kickoff.




Both team also held a minute's silence for all the Covi-19 victims around the world.

Earlier, Gladbach had returned to training last week in small groups at their Borussia Park stadium with life-sized cut-outs of fans on the terraces in a bid to boost morale.

Matches played behind locked doors have been dubbed "ghost games" in German, but they could become the norm as public events are banned in Germany until August 31 due to COVID-19.


