Not Plastic Fans But Cardboard Cutouts Watch on as Borussia Monchengladbach Face Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach took on Bayer Leverkusen at the Borussia Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday in what was supposed to be behind closed doors but the stands were not emrty.

13,000 cardboard of supporters watched on.

Monchengladbach supporters paid £17 to charities to have their faces on cardboard cut-outs in the stands.

Bundesliga has been suspended until at least the end of the month in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The faces of Monchengladbach players who won the German back in 1970 were also in attendance, with the away end of the stadium being filled with cutout of supporters from different clubs.

"Welcome to BORUSSIA-PARK! Today's fans have already taken their seats," Monchengladbach posted on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's cardboard cut out fans are something else! 🙌



12,000 in the stadium so far, and 20,000 have been ordered.



Impressive numbers 👏👏👏#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/2fu225qbXG — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2020

Both team also held a minute's silence for all the Covi-19 victims around the world.

Earlier, Gladbach had returned to training last week in small groups at their Borussia Park stadium with life-sized cut-outs of fans on the terraces in a bid to boost morale.

Matches played behind locked doors have been dubbed "ghost games" in German, but they could become the norm as public events are banned in Germany until August 31 due to COVID-19.

