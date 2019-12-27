Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal

Marcus Rashford scored a towering header in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday but the English forward felt that he has not yet reached Cristiano Ronaldo levels yet.

The Manchester United striker scored his 15th goal of the season in the 41st minute of the Boxing Day encounter, as Rashford climbed highest to power a header into the roof of the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross.

The goal wasn't as impressive as what Ronaldo managed against Sampdoria, with the Juventus star jumping 8ft 5in in the air.

The headed goal inspired countless memes as fans around the world were mesmerised by the 'physics' of it. Not Lionel Messi fans though, who were quick to troll Ronaldo when Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa.

Rashford, on the other hand, accepted that his headed goal was nowhere as good as Ronaldo, as he took to Twitter to write: "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it."

Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it 😅💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ggascWaONb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 26, 2019

Rashford has, for the most part, played on the left-wing this season - the same position in which Ronaldo made his name at Old Trafford.

And current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played with the Portugal star for four years, compared Rashford to a young Ronaldo.

"Marcus Rashford's today was a fantastic goal," said Solskjaer.

"He has been working on it. He is a physical specimen and he looks after himself.

"He is working hard in the gym and when you've got that spring it's about courage and getting up there, I remember a boy I used to play with who used to head it quite well when he was close to the goal, and we compare him quite often.

"So that's another string to his bow, Marcus, that Cristiano (Ronaldo) used to get at that age as well."

