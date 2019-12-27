Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford felt his headed goal against Newcastle United wasn't as spectacular as Cristiano Ronaldo's.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 27, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal
Marcus Rashford (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Marcus Rashford scored a towering header in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday but the English forward felt that he has not yet reached Cristiano Ronaldo levels yet.

The Manchester United striker scored his 15th goal of the season in the 41st minute of the Boxing Day encounter, as Rashford climbed highest to power a header into the roof of the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pin-point cross.

The goal wasn't as impressive as what Ronaldo managed against Sampdoria, with the Juventus star jumping 8ft 5in in the air.

The headed goal inspired countless memes as fans around the world were mesmerised by the 'physics' of it. Not Lionel Messi fans though, who were quick to troll Ronaldo when Juventus lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa.

Rashford, on the other hand, accepted that his headed goal was nowhere as good as Ronaldo, as he took to Twitter to write: "Not quite @Cristiano jumping levels yet but working on it."

Rashford has, for the most part, played on the left-wing this season - the same position in which Ronaldo made his name at Old Trafford.

And current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played with the Portugal star for four years, compared Rashford to a young Ronaldo.

"Marcus Rashford's today was a fantastic goal," said Solskjaer.

"He has been working on it. He is a physical specimen and he looks after himself.

"He is working hard in the gym and when you've got that spring it's about courage and getting up there, I remember a boy I used to play with who used to head it quite well when he was close to the goal, and we compare him quite often.

"So that's another string to his bow, Marcus, that Cristiano (Ronaldo) used to get at that age as well."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram