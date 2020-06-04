Not Used to the Heat, Playing Without Crowds Will be Peculiar: Luis Suarez

Players will have a lot to adapt to when La Liga resumes next week. Chief among them would be the empty stadiums and the heat that comes with the month of June in Spain.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez would be a valuable addition to the club's roster as they look to continue their title defence. The Uruguayan striker has been sidelined since January after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

"I feel very good, adapting to training with my teammates. Returning after an injury is always difficult, because you are a little scared but I'm enjoying being back," Suarez told the club's website.

Suarez said that playing without the crowd, especially in Barcelona's cavernous home stadium Camp Nou, would be peculiar.

"We are not used to playing in so much heat in the middle of summer. We are adapting to playing without a crowd which will be peculiar," he said. "We will continue to focus on winning games to win the league title, which is what we all want."

"As time goes on, everything is getting back to normal, despite the death of so many people."

Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca as La Liga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.