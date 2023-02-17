Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City has climbed to the top of the Premier League tally following an impressive 3-1 away win against their title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night. The reigning champions have clinched the top spot in the table, edging past the Gunners for the first time since early November. Pep Guardiola’s boys will eye to get a better hold of the position when they take on Nottingham Forest in their upcoming fixture away from home. The match is slated to be held on Saturday at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire.

Manchester City, in their last assignment, headed to the Emirates Stadium to snatch the top spot from Mikel Arteta’s side. Though the visitors recorded just 36 percent ball position during the 90-minute play, the Gunners were forced to surrender in front of the trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland.

De Bruyne, in the 24th minute of the game, gave City an early 1-0 lead. But it went all square after Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal just ahead of the first-half whistle. It remained a close battle until Grealish restored the lead for the visiting side in the 72nd minute. Haaland put the final nail into Arsenal’s coffin eight minutes from the regulation time. With their second consecutive victory, City reached 51 points in 23 games.

Nottingham Forest are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Fulham. Their last meeting with City in August 2022 resulted in much disappointment as the Tricky Trees suffered a massive 6-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. However, it will not be an easy task for Guardiola’s side to overcome them referring to Nottingham’s excellent home records this season. Among eleven home fixtures so far, they have emerged victorious in five games and drawn three.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City will be played at the City Ground.

What time will the Premier League match Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League match?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League match?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Aurier, Felipe, Mckenna, Renan Lodi, Freuler, Mangala, Brennan Johnson, Gibbs-White, Scarpa, Wood

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

