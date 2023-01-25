Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live?

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will battle it out in the first leg of the EFL Cup 2022-23 semi-final at City Ground. The Nottingham-based outfit seemed to have got their season back on track after struggling to adapt to the Premier league initially. Fighting a relegation battle in the initial stages of the season, they are now 13th in the PL table with 21 points from 20 games. Forest edged past Wolves on penalties in the Quarter-final round, with the score line 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Manchester United have had a decent season so far in the Premier League, bagging 39 points from 20 games, seated fourth in the table. That said, Man Utd is going through a rough patch, losing 3-2 against Arsenal in their last outing. Prior to that, the Red Devils had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Manchester United blazed past Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup 2022-23 to seal a semi-final berth against Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United be played?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on January 26, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United be played?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at City Ground, Nottinghamshire.

At what time will the EFL Cup match Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United begin?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United?

The EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will not be available for streaming in India.

Probable Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Probable Starting XI: W Hennessey, S Aurier, J Worrall, W Boly, R Lodi, O Mangala, Danilo, R Freuler, G Scarpa, B Johnson, M Gibbs-White

Manchester United United Probable Starting XI: D De Gea, A Wan-Bissaka, R Varane, L Martinez, T Malacia, Casemiro, C Eriksen; Antony, B Fernandes, M Rashford, W Weghorst

Read all the Latest Sports News here