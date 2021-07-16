United Kingdom’s Nottingham Trent University has withdrawn an offer to a student following racist abuse towards England players, Marcus Rahsford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the Euro 2020 final where England lost to Italy on penalties.

A Snapchat video had gone viral on Instagram where the student whose offer has been withdrawn was heard hurling racist abuses towards Marcus Rahsford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — the three England players who missed their spot-kicks during the penalty shootout at Wembley.

In a statement made to The Tab Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University confirmed they have withdrawn the offer the young man held to attend the university.

A spokesperson from Nottingham Trent University said, “This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

“We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."

In the voice note that was originally sent on Snapchat in what appears to be a group chat, the voice of a young man can be heard saying in reference to the Euros 2020 final, “fucking dirty n****** in the final f**king hell".

Five people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at members of the England football team after Sunday’s European Championship final, British police said on Thursday.

England winger Bukayo Saka on Thursday, told social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook they must do more to stamp out racial abuse after being targeted in the wake of his Euro 2020 final penalty miss.

“To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week," Saka said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

“I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive, and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Wednesday that social media companies will face fines amounting to 10% of their global revenue if they fail to remove racist abuse from their platforms.

(With Agency Inputs)

