NYC FC vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

New York City FC will welcome Philadelphia Union on Thursday July 9. The upcoming Major League Soccer 2020 will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field 17, Orlando. This will be the first match that both the teams will be playing after the league resumed post lockdown. In the previous match that NYC FC had played against Toronto FC on March 8, they were on the losing side. The final score of the match read 0-1. While PU on the other hand drew LAFC 3-3.

The Major League Soccer 2020 New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union will commence from 6:30 PM.

NYC FC vs PU Dream11 tips and predictions

Captain:

Vice Captain:

Goalkeeper: Blake

Defenders: Tinnerholm, Chanot, Matarrita

Midfielders: Mitrita, Parks, Moralez, Aaronson

Strikers: Heber, Przybylko, Santos

NYC FC vs PU Major League Soccer 2020 New York City FC probable 11 vs Philadelphia Union: Johnson; Tinnerholm, Callens, Chanot, Matarrita; Sands; Mitrita, Parks, Moralez, Medinap, Héber

NYC FC vs PU Major League Soccer 2020 Philadelphia Union probable 11 vs New York City FC: Blake; Gaddis, Elliott, McKenzie, Wagner; Martinez, Monteiro, Bedoya; Aaronson; Santos, Przybylko