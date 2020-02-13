Odion Ighalo Kept Away from Manchester United Ground Due to Coronavirus Quarantine
Odion Ighalo is yet to meet his Manchester United teammates, having been training away as a precaution due to coronavirus outbreak.
Odion Ighalo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Odion Ighalo, Manchester United's January signing from China, has been training away from the club's facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.
Both The Times and The Daily Mirror reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.
The former Watford star -- who has not played a competitive match since December 6 -- has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City's ground.
The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.
More than 1,350 people have died in China from the virus, and nearly 60,000 others have been infected.
Most cases have involved people who had been in Wuhan, the quarantined central Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year, or people infected by others who had been at the epicentre.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Coronavirus Claims Another High Profile Scalp as Mobile World Congress is Called Off
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical