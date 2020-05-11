FOOTBALL

Odisha FC Contributes to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Fight Against Coronavirus

Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Founder and CEO of GMS, which owns Odisha FC, Anil Sharma hoped that the club's contribution can help the people of the state, who welcomed them 'so graciously'.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Amid the current situation surrounding coronavirus pandemic, Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC have announced a contribution towards the Odisha Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund in order to help the state government in its battle against the ongoing crisis.

"It is a very heart-breaking situation all around the world including Odisha. So far, the state government, under the able leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has done a wonderful job in protecting the citizens of the state. But, the battle continues. Odisha FC is proud to call Odisha home and is making this contribution towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund with the hope that it will aid the people in Odisha who have so graciously welcomed us into their lives," Founder and CEO of GMS, Anil Sharma said in a statement.

Odisha FC, the state's very own ISL football club, made its debut in the league in 2019. The state has fostered the growth of multiple sports organizations. It has also given a boost to football which is rapidly becoming the sport of choice for the younger generation in India.

Odisha FC finished sixth in the 10-team ISL points table last season, missing out on a play-offs berth. ATK emerged champions.

