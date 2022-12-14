Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live?

ATK Mohun Bagan have been in fine form winning their last three fixtures on the trot. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to carry forward this momentum as they take on Odisha Fc in their next encounter in the Indian Super League on Thursday. The two clubs will face each other at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Mohun Bagan recorded a clinical 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur in their last encounter with Hugo Boumous securing the three points late in the game with his penalty. ATK Mohun Bagan are currently third in the ISL standing with 19 points after nine games this season.

Odisha FC lost their last game to FC Goa 3-0. Nanda Kumar received a red card in the 65th minute which meant that the visitors had to play with 10 men for the rest of the game. Goa took full advantage and managed to slot three goals before the final whistle.

Odisha FC are currently in fifth place in the ISL table and would be hoping to get back to winning ways in their fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Indian Super League match Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting lineups

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Narender Gahlot, Saúl Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martín, Diego Maurício.

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Deepak Tangri, Dimitri Petratos, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaço

