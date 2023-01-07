East Bengal FC will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they will resume their Indian Super League campaign on Saturday. In their next match, the red and gold brigade will be up against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Kolkata giants finished the year 2022 on a winning note after getting the better of Bengaluru FC 2-1. Stephen Constantine’s men currently claim the eighth spot in the Indian Super League points table.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after suffering a humiliating 2-4 defeat against mighty Mumbai City FC in their last match. After clinching 19 points from 12 matches, Odisha FC find themselves in the sixth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC match?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

